

Five vultures rescued in Gaibandha

Office sources said a flock of vultures took shelter in the banyan tree of the village on Tuesday. Later, five vultures fell from the tree due to physical weakness on Wednesday.

Being informed by locals, the Forest Department officials came to the village in the afternoon and rescued the birds.

Officer-in-Charge of the Forest Department Abdus Sabur said such type of vulture is rare in the country. The flock of the vultures might have come from far flung areas to save themselves from the severe cold and taken shelter on the tree.

The rescued vultures would be sent to the eco-park in Dinajpur for treatment on Thursday and then these would be released, he added.

































