Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:44 PM
Electioneering gaining momentum in Ctg-8

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25: The electioneering is gaining momentum in Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat.
Awami League nominated candidate Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South Unit, is pretty sure of his victory due to continuation of the ongoing development projects of the government.
On Tuesday and Wednesday Awami League (AL) candidate Muslemuddin visited most of the areas of his constituency. He also campaigned to woo voters.
As AL is in power, he thinks that he can develop the areas of Chandgaon and Boalkhali, if he is elected MP in the election to be held on January 13, said Muslemuddin
AL candidate also pledged to try his
utmost efforts for development of the locality.
Meanwhile, Abu Sufian, Vice President of Chattogram City BNP and BNP nominated candidate for the Chattogram-8 seat urged the people of the area to vote for 'Paddy Sheaf' for restoration of democracy.
Abu Sufian and other BNP leaders alleged that there had been no democracy in the country. So, the people of the country should wage war through ballot in Ctg-8 seat to restore democracy.
The BNP leaders also opined that they needed votes to free their jailed leader Begum Khaleda Zia.
BNP Central leaders Amir Khasru Mhamud Chowdhury and Mir Muhammad Nasiruddin joined the election campaign.
Sounding a note of caution, the BNP leaders said people will launch a vigorous movement, if the election is rigged.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Monday allocated election symbols to the candidates for the by-elections of Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat.
According to Election Commission sources, the total numbers of voters are, 4,75,988 including 2,41,922 male and 2,34,074 female voters.
Of them, a total of 3, 11,988 voters belong to five wards of City Corporation while the entire Boalkhali Upazila has 1, 64,000 voters.
The EC sources said, the total number of polling stations in the seat is 170 having 1196 booths.
A total of 170 presiding officers, 1196 assistant presiding officers and 2392 polling officers have been appointed to conduct the elections.
Electronic Voting Machine or EVM will be used to cast ballots at the election. Polls to the constituency will open at 9am and will close at 5pm. EVM machines have already arrived in Chattogram.




This parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Moinuddin Khan Badal who died during treatment in a hospital in India on November 7 last.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal was nominated from the Grand alliances as a partner in the said seat in the previous elections.
A three-time MP Moinuddin Khan Badal was elected from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat in 2008, 2014 and 2018 general elections.
The elections will be held on January 13 next.



