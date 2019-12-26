Nur attackers to be identified thru CCTV footage: Kamal





"The culprits will be identified after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the

attack. The attackers will not be spared. Necessary measures will be taken against them," the minister said while addressing the golden jubilee programme of Sher-e-Bangla Boys High School in Dhaka.

Though the minister warned of such action, the authorities of Dhaka University could not recover the missing CCTV footage yet, four days after the attack on Nur and his followers.

Activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Moncho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, beat up and injured Nur, storming into his office at the Ducsu building on December 22.

At least 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack after Ducsu Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office.

Activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Moncho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, beat up and injured Nur, storming into his office at the Ducsu building on December 22.

At least 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack after Ducsu Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office. The footage of the CCTVs installed at different points of the Ducsu building had been missing since Sunday's attack.

There are nine CCTV cameras in and around the building and the footage was recorded at the room of Ducsu Administrative Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

Talking to The Daily Star on Monday, Azad said the monitor and the computer at his room had been stolen.

He said after Nur and the others came under attack, he rushed his higher authorities to inform them about it. When he returned, he saw the lock of his room broken and the monitor and computer missing, he said.

-Agencies























Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said the attackers of Ducsu Vice President Nurul Haque Nur would be identified by scrutinising CCTV footage of the attack."The culprits will be identified after scrutinising the CCTV footage of theattack. The attackers will not be spared. Necessary measures will be taken against them," the minister said while addressing the golden jubilee programme of Sher-e-Bangla Boys High School in Dhaka.Though the minister warned of such action, the authorities of Dhaka University could not recover the missing CCTV footage yet, four days after the attack on Nur and his followers.Activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Moncho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, beat up and injured Nur, storming into his office at the Ducsu building on December 22.At least 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack after Ducsu Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office.Activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Moncho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, beat up and injured Nur, storming into his office at the Ducsu building on December 22.At least 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack after Ducsu Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office. The footage of the CCTVs installed at different points of the Ducsu building had been missing since Sunday's attack.There are nine CCTV cameras in and around the building and the footage was recorded at the room of Ducsu Administrative Officer Abul Kalam Azad.Talking to The Daily Star on Monday, Azad said the monitor and the computer at his room had been stolen.He said after Nur and the others came under attack, he rushed his higher authorities to inform them about it. When he returned, he saw the lock of his room broken and the monitor and computer missing, he said.-Agencies