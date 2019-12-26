Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  





Addressing a press conference at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Rashed Khan, Joint Convener of Bangladesh General Student Rights Council (BGSRC), made the demand.

He said Dhaka University (DU) chapter Chhatra League President Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hossain who led the attack were yet to be arrested.

Rashed said, "After being a student of Dhaka University, we have been subjected to repeated attacks. But we are not getting justice."

So far, only three people have been

arrested in connection with the attack on Nur and his associates. All those arrested are leaders of the Muktijoddha Mancha.

BCL DU President Sanjit and General Secretary Saddam led the attack. Saddam is also Assistant General Secretary (AGS) of (DUCSU).

Rashed said many of the victims including Jewel, Sohail and Farabi were under treatment and their conditions were deteriorating.

Rashed claimed that injured Tuhin Farabi had been taken to a high-dependency unit (HDU).

The hospital's Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin confirmed the information. Earlier, he was shifted to the cabin on Tuesday.

Another Joint Convener of General Student Rights Council APM Shuail, who was thrown from the two-storey DUCSU building on the day of the attack, is unconscious, he said.

In a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, doctors said the condition of four people, including VP Nur, was good. However, they saide, Suhail was not out of danger.

Professor Dr Rajiul Haque of the department of Neurosurgery said, "There are fractures, pain in the waist and swelling in the eyes. As a result, he is not out of fear. "

However, Nur's condition was better than before, said hospital Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin. He says, "Noor is talking and walking. Heis out of danger."

"Sooner everyone will be released from the hospital," he added. On Sunday afternoon, Chhatra League and Muktijoddha Mancha activists attacked VP Nur and his associates with rods, sticks and stamps.









At least 28 people, including some students from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and some other colleges, were injured in the attack.





