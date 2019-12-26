Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:44 PM
Home Front Page

Attack On Nur

Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
DU Correspondent

Protesting students on Wednesday threatened to launch a vigorous movement unless attackers on Nur and others at DUCSU building are not arrested immediately.
Addressing a press conference at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Rashed Khan, Joint Convener of Bangladesh General Student Rights Council (BGSRC), made the demand.
He said Dhaka University (DU) chapter Chhatra League President Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hossain who led the attack were yet to be arrested.
Rashed said, "After being a student of Dhaka University, we have been subjected to repeated attacks.  But we are not getting justice."
So far, only three people have been
arrested in connection with the attack on Nur and his associates.  All those arrested are leaders of the Muktijoddha Mancha.  
BCL DU President Sanjit and General Secretary Saddam led the attack.  Saddam is also Assistant General Secretary (AGS) of (DUCSU).
Rashed said many of the victims including Jewel, Sohail and Farabi were under treatment and their conditions were deteriorating.
Rashed claimed that injured Tuhin Farabi had been taken to a high-dependency unit (HDU).  
The hospital's Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin confirmed the information.  Earlier, he was shifted to the cabin on Tuesday.
Another Joint Convener of General Student Rights Council APM Shuail, who was thrown from the two-storey DUCSU building on the day of the attack, is unconscious, he said.     
In a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, doctors said the condition of four people, including VP Nur, was good. However, they saide, Suhail was not out of danger.   
Professor Dr Rajiul Haque of the department of Neurosurgery said, "There are fractures, pain in the waist and swelling in the eyes. As a result, he is not out of fear. "
However, Nur's condition was better than before, said hospital Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin.  He says, "Noor is talking and walking. Heis out of danger."
"Sooner everyone will be released from the hospital," he added. On Sunday afternoon, Chhatra League and Muktijoddha Mancha activists attacked VP Nur and his associates with rods, sticks and stamps.  




At least 28 people, including some students from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and some other colleges, were injured in the attack.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Electioneering gaining momentum in Ctg-8
Nur attackers to be identified thru CCTV footage: Kamal
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
City polls with EVMs won’t reflect people’s mandate: BNP
No link between NRC and NPR: Amit Shah
EC Mahbub pushes for poll process reform
Use of EVM  depends on consent of parties:CEC
Hasina wants fair city polls, winning or losing doesn’t matter: Quader


Latest News
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft