Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:43 PM
Use of EVM  depends on consent of parties:CEC

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Thursday said using the electronic voting machines (EVM) will depend on the consent of the political parties contesting the upcoming city corporation polls in Dhaka city.
"We are trying our best to hold the polls using EVMs. There is no problem to use the EVMs in the polls. It's easy to use. The voting rights can be exercised easily using the machine. But, some are opposing the decision of using EVMs in the
city polls. If you don't want, it wouldn't be used in the city polls," he said while inaugurating a two-day training programme for the returning and assistant returning officers deputed for the Dhaka city polls.
The Election Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon organised the training programme. Election Commissioners (EC) Mahbub Talukder, Rafikul Islam, Kobita Khanom, Sahadat Hossain Chowdhury and EC senior secretary Md. Alamgir were also present the programme.
KM Nurul Huda said that they are working to ensure a festive mood and competitive election for all the candidates in the two cities. "We want that the voters can exercise their voting rights easily and smoothly to the candidates they like."
He said that using the EVMs in the last national elections, they have got positive results. Considering the result, the authority now wants to use EVMs in the city polls.
He also asked the officials concerned to work properly and face all kinds of problems boldly.
While speaking at the inaugural of the training programme, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder opined that public representatives, who are elected illegally, have no commitment to ensure democracy for the people. That's why they have to arrange a free, fair and participatory city corporation election. It will help bring accountability of the elected public representatives.
He opposed using the EVMs in all centres of the city polls claiming that most stakeholders of the polls are confused about its effectiveness.
"It's a major challenge for the EC to use the EVMs properly in this election. If it can be used successfully, it can be used in all elections in future," he added.


