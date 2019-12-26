Hasina wants fair city polls, winning or losing doesn’t matter: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing the reunion function arranged by the Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni Association at TSC auditorium of the university on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The Awami League will not be puzzled, if it loses the electoral battle, he said, noting that the government will lend all-out cooperation to the Election Commission to play independent and authoritative role in the elections.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said they are hoping that different political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will participate in the city polls scheduled to be held on January 30 next. "We will welcome BNP in the elections," he said.

Quader was addressing the reunion function arranged by the Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni Association at TSC auditorium of the university.

Different opinions in politics are very common, but unfortunately political intolerance is on the rise in the country, he said, adding politicians, nowadays, are talking like reckless drivers.

Quader urged politicians to build bridge in relationship among them and come back to practicing healthy politics from the culture of polarised and divisive politics, saying, "We are making a wall of intolerance instead of making bridge in relationship among us (politicians)."

"We have to restore the process (of tolerance) and it is urgent to bridge the gaps of social, cultural and political relations to reduce the culture of polarisation," he added.

About the metro rail project, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the mega project will not hamper academic atmosphere of Dhaka University rather a station of the metro rail will be set up on the campus so that its students can enjoy the facility.

"It (metro rail) is an environment-friendly project, which is being implemented applying the latest technology," he said.

The scenario of Dhaka will be changed by 2030 if six metro rail projects are implemented in the capital, Quader added.

Expressing gratitude to all for wishing for his recovery from illness, he said, "I entered second phase of my life. I came back from such a condition miraculously and it happened because of your prayers and love."

Former lawmaker Nazmul Haque Prodhan, former Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Humayun Kabir, former Secretary Mahmudul Hasan and former president of DUPDAA Rezaul Haq Chowdhury, among others, attended the function with DUPDAA president Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants free, fair and credible elections to Dhaka North and South City Corporations and it does not matter who wins or who losses here, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.The Awami League will not be puzzled, if it loses the electoral battle, he said, noting that the government will lend all-out cooperation to the Election Commission to play independent and authoritative role in the elections.The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said they are hoping that different political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will participate in the city polls scheduled to be held on January 30 next. "We will welcome BNP in the elections," he said.Quader was addressing the reunion function arranged by the Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni Association at TSC auditorium of the university.Different opinions in politics are very common, but unfortunately political intolerance is on the rise in the country, he said, adding politicians, nowadays, are talking like reckless drivers.Quader urged politicians to build bridge in relationship among them and come back to practicing healthy politics from the culture of polarised and divisive politics, saying, "We are making a wall of intolerance instead of making bridge in relationship among us (politicians).""We have to restore the process (of tolerance) and it is urgent to bridge the gaps of social, cultural and political relations to reduce the culture of polarisation," he added.About the metro rail project, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the mega project will not hamper academic atmosphere of Dhaka University rather a station of the metro rail will be set up on the campus so that its students can enjoy the facility."It (metro rail) is an environment-friendly project, which is being implemented applying the latest technology," he said.The scenario of Dhaka will be changed by 2030 if six metro rail projects are implemented in the capital, Quader added.Expressing gratitude to all for wishing for his recovery from illness, he said, "I entered second phase of my life. I came back from such a condition miraculously and it happened because of your prayers and love."Former lawmaker Nazmul Haque Prodhan, former Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Humayun Kabir, former Secretary Mahmudul Hasan and former president of DUPDAA Rezaul Haq Chowdhury, among others, attended the function with DUPDAA president Mizanur Rahman in the chair.