Mercury dips to 6.2 at Tentulia in Panchagarh



Vehicles run through dense fog with their headlights on at Amulia Road in the capital on Wednesday. A cold spell sweeping the country is causing immense sufferings to the people in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On the other hand, the highest temperature of 25 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chattaogram while Dhaka witnessed the lowest 13 degrees Celsius, Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus told the Daily Observer.

According to met office, mild to moderate cold wave is likely to continue sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions and the regions of Tangail and Kushtia as a result the temperature may fall further over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning, according to a Met office release. Light rainfall or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Cumilla and Noakhali.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky over the country, the release said. It further added that night temperature may rise slightly over the Southern part of Bangladesh and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Due to shivering cold, nearly 6,000 people have been affected by various cold-related diseases in the last 24 hours across the country.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 967 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infections.

A van puller wrapped in a blanket on the almost deserted street amid the cold wave that hit the northwestern part of the country with the mercury dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

diseases including jaundice, inflammation of the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Forty-four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 24 due to cold-related diseases.

Khagrachhari and Panchagarh recorded 10 deaths each during this period. While all of the victims from Khagrachhari died of acute respiratory infection, those in Panchagarh died due to other illnesses, the DGHS data showed.

The shivering cold has affected the normal life in many parts of the country especially Northern Districts where elderly people and children are the worst sufferers. To ward off the cold, people are burning hay and straw and wrapping their cattle in sacks or old clothes. Many preferred staying indoors. Meanwhile, due to dense fog flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport have been disrupted for more than five hours.

























