

Taposh, Haji Selim, Atiqul collect AL forms for city polls

Of them, ruling party lawmakers Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh of Dhaka-10 and Haji Mohammad Selim of Dhaka-7 and two other collected forms for getting the ruling party's ticket for mayoral posts while incumbent Mayor of DNCC Atiqul Islam and three others collected for the same post, according to the AL office sources.

Awami League President's Personal

Assistant Alauddin Ahmed, who was distributing the forms, told the Daily Observer that they have distributed eight forms for the two city corporations on Wednesday, the first day of distributing the forms. It will continue till December 27 (Friday).

He said the representatives of the intending candidates have collected the forms on behalf of the candidates. They were asked to submit the nomination forms to the office within 5:00pm on December 27.

According to Alaudin Ahmed Mayor Atiqul Islam's younger brother Emon Islam collected nomination form for Atiqul while joint secretary of Bangabandhu Foundation Shahidullah Osmani, Major (Retd) Yaad Ali Fakir and another AL leader Jaman Bhuiyan also collected nomination form from Dhanmondi Party Office themselves for contesting polls for DNCC.

At the same time, representatives of Fazle Nur Tapos and Haji Selim collected forms for their respective candidates while former secretary general of Bangladesh Muktijodha Sangsad Central Command Council MA Rashid and president of Bangabandhu Academy Nazmul Haque took forms themselves for DSCC polls.

According to the party sources, DSCC incumbent Mayor Sayeed Khokon would collect his nomination form on Thursday.

Beginning from 10:00am on Wednesday, the nomination form distribution activities continued till 5:00pm. Following the same time schedule, the forms will be distributed on following two days.

Meanwhile, more than 50 intending candidates of Jatiya Party have collected nominations forms from Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday. Of them, Maj (Retd) Kamrul Islam, who joined the party on Tuesday, has collected the form for DNCC mayoral post only a day after his joining.

The intending candidates of the party have collected the nomination forms from the party chief's Banani office. Party's Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga and other senior leaders were present.

According to the party leaders, the forms for the party ticket for DSCC polls will be distributed on Thursday from its Kakrail office.

While distributing the forms, JP Chairman GM Quader said that they will nominate their candidates for the two corporations. But, if they get any offer to contest the polls together from ruling party AL, they will consider the proposal. In that case, they will try to ensure at least a city for their candidate.

BNP will start distributing party nomination papers from Thursday and it would continue till Friday.

















