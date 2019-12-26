

Perilous roads keeps claiming lives



We are yet to see any change in drivers' mindset and that is why they continue to drive recklessly and engage in risky overtaking. Authorities have not done enough to rectify faulty roads, and the BRTA, which is responsible for granting vehicle licences and overseeing fitness of vehicles, remains ineffective.



One must admit that there is a huge lack of awareness on roads and that it is not just on the part of drivers, but general people too. People do not have a good grasp of traffic laws, and those who do ignore them wilfully. The end result of course is that the death toll keeps rising with each passing year. We need to do something about this and it requires a two-pronged approach. While technical problems of roads can be solved easily, changing mindsets requires a national campaign that will not fizzle out in a week or a month.











We have institutes and experts who have suggestions, from implementing the much discussed plan of bringing buses under five-six franchises, to establishing training centres, auditing road safety, and implementing bans on three-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles on national highways. The government took a big first step when it acknowledged the grievances and demands of the students who protested in large numbers demanding road safety. Now it must translate that into a holistic plan to reform road transport in the country and bring safety to our roads.



