97 dengue patients being treated at hospitals

Ninety-seven dengue patients, including 63 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

Seventeen new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Seven of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.

It said 101,273 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country since January. Of them, 100,910 made full recovery. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 223 of them and confirmed the deaths of 141. -UNB