Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:42 PM
Home Countryside

TOT workshop held in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Dec 25: A day-long workshop on Training of Trainers (TOT) was held at Local Government Engineering Office (LGED) conference room on Monday.
District LGED office organised the event under the project titled 'Activities and preparation of subproject institutional development action plan (ID-AP)'.
Additional Chief Engineer of Rangpur Division Ashraful Islam attended the workshop as chief guest while Executive Engineer of Thakurgaon LGED Kantessor Barman was in the chair.
Executive Engineer of Dinajpur zone Md Shomsher Ali joined the programme as special guest.



