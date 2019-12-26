Video
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:42 PM
Home Countryside

Rajshahi couple successful in producing vermicompost fertiliser

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Jahangir Alam, 35, of Shinghamara Village in Mohanpur Upazila of the district has become successful through producing vermicompost fertiliser.
With the help of his wife Sahar Banu, he established a vermicompost factory on his homestead.
The couple is now an ideal figure in the village in becoming self-reliant through producing vermicompost fertiliser.
They have a plan to give training free of cost to 10 women in each village of the upazila and help them set up farms for producing vermicompost fertiliser.
The couple urged the government to give them financial support to expand their farm as they have a plan to produce 40 maunds of vermicompost fertiliser per day.
The knowledge of vermicompost fertiliser paved the way to a brighter life for Shah Alam and his wife Momtaz of Mohishkundi Village in the upazila, ending their misery. The couple started their venture investing Tk 55,000. Later, Alam loaned Tk 5 lakh from Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) for expansion of his business.
Now, four employees are working full time in their farm.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi Agriculturist Shamsul Haque said vermicompost has brought a remarkable change in local agriculture sector.
He also said upazila agriculture offices were asked to impart training to the members of Integrated Crop Management and Integrated Pest Management programmes on producing vermicompost fertiliser.
He added that DAE has adopted special programmes for creating awareness among the farmers about vermicompost fertiliser so that the lands get back productive capacity lost for excessive use of chemical fertiliser.


