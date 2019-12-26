Pabna people happy for turning Ichhamati navigable





They have been making their unique demand for long to improve the navigability of the Ichhamati River in order to protect the town's environment.

In this connection, the demolition of illegal structures was begun on the bank of the river on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kabir Mahmud said if the eviction drive is halted by someone, he would be sued.

He said as part of the continuation of the eviction to properly navigate the river, all illegal installations on both banks of the river has been brought under the drive according to a High Court order.

A section of people have already shifted their installations.

The eviction drew thousands of people to gather around the river.

However, a number of illegal occupiers were seen carrying and saying, "We have paid taxes against owning our lands."

But, the authorities concerned said none of them except the illegal ones was evicted.

Before the eviction, official notice was served.

Executive Engineer of Pabna Water Development Board Jahirul Haque said a total of 285 illegal establishments were raised along 8 km of the river.

The eviction work will be finished in two phases. Under the first phase, 2 km river sides will be cleansed, and the second phase will follow.

Two occupiers- Latifa Begum and Khandaker Nazmul Hossain said, "We were living legally here paying all taxes."

Another 68-year old Mubarak Ali said at their early ages, they took bath and swum in the river.

"We want our children to swim in the river," he added.

Mahbub Alam, president of "Ichhamoti Bachao Andolon" said, "Our dream is going to come true. We are happy to see the river being cleansed."































