Man earns living by selling national flags

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 25: Selling the national flag, Shafiq Mia has been maintaining his family for the last 16 years in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur.Shafiq, a man from Paragaon Village under Gayenganj Union in Baniachong Upazila of Habiganj District, said it is not only his business but also hobby.He has a four-member family. His elder son Mokhles, 24, is a garments worker, and he helps the family. His younger son Mominul, 7, is a primary school student. He hopes to ensure his younger son's higher education.He said, "I was very little during the Liberation War. So, I could not join the war. When I move round with the flag, I feel its importance.""I don't sell other flags because of my respect to the national flag. When I roam in different areas, I think I am bearing the message of Bangabandhu," he concluded.