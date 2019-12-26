Video
Man earns living by selling national flags

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 25: Selling the national flag, Shafiq Mia has been maintaining his family for the last 16 years in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur.
Shafiq, a man from Paragaon Village under Gayenganj Union in Baniachong Upazila of Habiganj District, said it is not only his business but also hobby.
He has a four-member family. His elder son Mokhles, 24, is a garments worker, and he helps the family. His younger son Mominul, 7, is a primary school student. He hopes to ensure his younger son's higher education.
He said, "I was very little during the Liberation War. So, I could not join the war. When I move round with the flag, I feel its importance."
"I don't sell other flags because of my respect to the national flag. When I roam in different areas, I think I am bearing the message of Bangabandhu," he concluded.


