Christmas Day celebrated in districts





To celebrate the day, churches around Bangladesh have illuminated and decorated, along with the nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus.

DINAJPUR: To mark the day, various programmes were organised in the town.

District Awami League (AL) leaders exchanged their greetings through flower and cake to the Christian Community people on behalf of Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, at Dinajpur Suihari Mission, Mirzapur Baptist Mission, Saint Francis Xavier School, Saint Josef School and Kosba Bishop House of the town.

Among others, Dinajpur AL Acting President Raihan Kabir Sohag, General Secretary Khalequzzaman Raju, and Juba League President and Councillor of Dinajpur Municipality Md Ashraful Alam Ramjan were also present at that time.

Earlier, Head Teacher of Saint Francis Xavier High School Sister Bina S Rozario, CIC, Assistant Head Teacher Sister Pirina Das, and CIC and In-Charge of Saint Xavier Cathedral Church in Kosba Father Cilus Kuzur received flowers, cakes and gifts in the morning.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, various programmes were organised in the town on Wednesday.

Originator of Christian Religion Jesus Christ was born on this day at Bethlehem Town about 2,000 years ago.

To celebrate his birthday, the programmes began with a prayer at Khanjanpur Christian Church of the town in the morning.

The programme was directed by Church Reverend and President of Khanjanpur Christian Members Association Dipti Dewan, while General Secretary Bimal Tapna gave the introductory speech.

Many programmes, including feast, reunion, cultural programme, sports competition, special prayer at night, and New Year prayer were held throughout the day in this connection.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, various programmes were organised at Christian Hospital Auditorium in Kaptai Chandraghona Baptist Church of the district on Wednesday.

Local lawmaker Dipankar Talukder was present at the event as chief guest while Director of Chandraghona Christian Hospital Dr Prabir Khiyang was in the chair.

Dipankar Talukder, MP, said the people of the country celebrate their own religious festivals without any interruption here. As the words of Jesus Christ teach the people to be liberal, people are living in the country happily under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among others, Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofizul Haque, Awami League (AL) Labour Affairs Secretary, district unit, Md Hanif, Upazila AL President Angsuisain Chowdhury, General Secretary Ibrahim Khalil, Chandraghona No. 1 Union Parishad Chairman Anwarul Islam Chowdhury, and President of Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Baptist Church Biplob Marma were also present at that time.

Later, the Christmas Prayer and Song were presented with much enthusiasm.

























