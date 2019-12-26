Five killed in road mishaps in three districts





BHOLA: A minor boy was run over by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Jihad was the son of Anwar of Boro Manika Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the body was standing under a roadside tree in Milon Bazaar area at 12:30pm. At that time, the three-wheeler ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The on-duty doctor of Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex Faria said the boy was brought dead to the hospital.

Being informed, Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan went to the hospital and inquired about the victim. Police seized the vehicle, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

NETRAKONA: Three people were killed as a truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 45, of Indrapur Village, Abdul Kuddus, 38, of Bhuligao Village, and Selima Khatun, 40, of Bishwanath Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a sand-laden truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers in Dayalbari area in the afternoon, leaving the passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, and later shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the three died.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur PS Mizanur Rahman said police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

RAJSHAHI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Fahim, 6, was the son of Murad Hossen of Chabbishnagar Village in the upazila.

Sources said the child was crossing the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway in C&B area of the upazila. At that time, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Desh Travels' ran over him at 1pm, leaving him dead on the spot, said Godagari Model PS OC Jahangir Alam.



































