Re-excavation of Karatoa begins in Panchagarh



Railway Minister Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujon inaugurating the re-excavation work of the Karatoa River in Boda Upazila of Panchagarh on Tuesday. photo: observer

Operation and Maintenance Division of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) is implementing the work under the project of 'Re-excavation of Small Rivers, Canals and Water Bodies in 64 Districts' (1st phase) at the cost of Tk 1.21 crore.

In this connection, an inaugural function organised by BWDB was held on Mareya Bamanhat Union Parishad premises in Boda Upazila on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin in the chair.

Railway Minister Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujon addressed the function as chief guest while BWDB Superintendent Engineer Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Police Super Md Naimul Hasan, Boda Upazila Chairman Md Faruk Alam Tobi, and Boda Municipality Mayor Advocate Wahiduzzaman Suja were present at the event as special guests.

Earlier, BWDB Executive Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman delivered a speech highlighting the significance and importance of the re-excavation and its contribution to agriculture and fisheries sectors.

He said the work would be completed by December, 2020.

Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, in his speech, said re-excavation of different water bodies is very crucial to maintain the flow of water and production of crops to ensure food security and ensure indigenous fish production to meet the demand of protein. The minister instructed the concerned officials, including the officials and the BWDB contractor to do the work with transparency and accountability and complete it properly and timely without any irregularity.

The minister also said the impact of the climate change is everywhere. Human civilisation has influenced the environment. The government has adopted the 'Delta Plan 2100' to restore the natural environment by digging water bodies.

He stated that the main purpose of digging the river is to ensure irrigation facilities by enhancing water holding capacity, development of fisheries cultivation by increasing and prolonging the water holding capacity, forestry on banks, environment and socio-economic development.

He sought whole-hearted cooperation of the people from all walks of life to take forward the district towards desired development.















