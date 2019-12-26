

Birampur sub-jail abandoned for over two eras

As a result, the structure has become as safe haven for drug addicts.

Birampur is located beside the border with India. The then thanas of the country were turned into upazilas officially in 1981. At that time, legal activities started in the upazila courts.

Sources said, in order to produce the under-trail persons of Birampur, Fulbari, Nababganj, Hakimpur and Ghoraghat upazilas of the district before the court regularly, the Birampur Sub-Jail was established on 2.80 acres of land in 1984.

The sources also said, in 1991, the then government shifted the upazila courts to district headquarters. As a result, the Birampur Sub-Jail, like other jails of the country, became abandoned. Due to lack of administrative care, the infrastructures of the jail became deplorable. Bushes of various plants have grown inside the building.

The sources added, in the last 28 years, the jail has become safe haven for drug-addicts. Various drugs are taken and sold here.

A local resident Naresh Merdi said, "For the sake of young generation, the Birampur Sub-Jail must be demolished, because they are becoming spoilt through the drug abuse. If no steps are taken, we will have to suffer for this."

Another local Abu Bakkar said, "We are worried as the number of drug abusers is rising for lack of care by their guardians. Besides, the administration should come forward in this connection."

When asked, In-Charge of Birampur Sub-Jail and Upazila Social Services Officer Md Rajul Islam said, "Out of the total 25 sub-jails across the country, 21 have been handed over to Social Welfare Ministry and two to Women Affairs Ministry. We have heard that the sub-jails will be turned into juvenile rehabilitation centres."

He also said to take care of the Birampur Sub-Jail, two staffs of social service office- Shafiqul Alam and Abdur Razzak have been given responsibility.

In July 14, 2014, Sushen Chandra Roy, president of sub-jail visiting committee and joint secretary (admin) of Social Welfare Ministry, visited the Birampur Sub-Jail and suggested to turn the jail into juvenile rehabilitation centre.

Locals, however, demanded that the sub-jail be turned either into a children's park or a juvenile rehabilitation centre.























