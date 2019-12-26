Drugs worth Tk 17cr destroyed in Sylhet

SYLHET, Dec 25: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) destroyed huge quantity of drugs worth about Tk 17 crore on the basketball ground of Zakiganj BGB-19 Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, BGB North-East Region Commander Brigadier General Zakir Hossain, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Haque and Superintendent of Sylhet Police Md Farid Uddin, among others, were present there.

Members of the BGB-19, in different drives from May 5, 2018 to December 10, 2019, seized the drugs.









