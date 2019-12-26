

Khulna DAE targets 2.73 lakh MT yield of Boro rice

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Khulna said adequate steps are being taken to make the intensive Boro rice farming programme a success.

The sources also said the DAE had a production target of 2.45 lakh MT of clean Boro rice from 56,617 ha of land last year. At that time, the farmers exceeded the target and achieved a bumper yield of the crop.

The sources further said, currently, the farmers are busy harvesting Aman paddy and sowing seeds of Rabi crops, like potato, maize, mustard and winter vegetables in their lands. They will start preparing Boro seedbed from the end of this month.

Deputy Director of the DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder said transplantation of Boro seedlings will begin on low-lying and char areas from late-December.

He also said field level officials of the DAE will assist and provide latest technologies to the farmers for successful Boro paddy cultivation.

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, Power Development Board and Rural Electrification Board will ensure smooth supply of seed, fertilisers and power to the farmers to ensure smooth cultivation of Boro paddy, he added.

















