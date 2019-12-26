One held with phensedyl in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 896 bottles of phensedyl from Durjoy Mor area in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Md Ruhul Amin, 40, is the son of Md Abdur Rashid of Bokabunia Village under Bamna Upazila of Barguna District.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-3) Additional Police Super Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said RAB members raided the said area and arrested him with the phensedyl and a private car.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model Police Station.





















