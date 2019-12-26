Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:42 PM
Home Countryside

Self-reliant Uma Kanto selling bamboo violins

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Dec 25: Uma Kanto of Fakira Bazaar area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district has become self-reliant by selling violins made of bamboo and soil.
Besides the violin, he often makes different types of toys and utensils and sells those in the market.
To give economic support to his family, he started working along with his farmer father Utpal Kanto at the age of 16. He is the elder son among five children of Utpal Kanto.
As Uma Kanto failed in agriculture, he started making earthen toys and selling those in the market. After earning some money, he decided to make violin with earth and bamboo.
As he made a lot of profit selling the items, he became established in the trade at the age of 55. He is now a solvent person. Both his son and daughter are now studying at Rangpur Cantonment Public School.
He said, instead of making utensils and toys, he is now making violin with soil and bamboo. The making cost of each violin is Tk 7 to 8, and he sells per piece at Tk 20 to 25 in the market. He makes profit worth Tk 600 to 700 selling 1,000 violins daily.
He said, as he is making enough money to run his family happily, his aim is to make his children educated in every possible way.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Director General of Ansar-VDP  distributes blankets among one of 100 cold-hit poor people
TOT workshop held in Thakurgaon
Rajshahi couple successful in producing vermicompost fertiliser
Pabna people happy for turning Ichhamati navigable
Man earns living by selling national flags
Christmas Day celebrated in districts
Five killed in road mishaps in three districts
Re-excavation of Karatoa begins in Panchagarh


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft