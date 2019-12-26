Self-reliant Uma Kanto selling bamboo violins





Besides the violin, he often makes different types of toys and utensils and sells those in the market.

To give economic support to his family, he started working along with his farmer father Utpal Kanto at the age of 16. He is the elder son among five children of Utpal Kanto.

As Uma Kanto failed in agriculture, he started making earthen toys and selling those in the market. After earning some money, he decided to make violin with earth and bamboo.

As he made a lot of profit selling the items, he became established in the trade at the age of 55. He is now a solvent person. Both his son and daughter are now studying at Rangpur Cantonment Public School.

He said, instead of making utensils and toys, he is now making violin with soil and bamboo. The making cost of each violin is Tk 7 to 8, and he sells per piece at Tk 20 to 25 in the market. He makes profit worth Tk 600 to 700 selling 1,000 violins daily.

He said, as he is making enough money to run his family happily, his aim is to make his children educated in every possible way.



















