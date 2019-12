JAMALPUR, Dec 25: A mobile court in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to seven days' jail for possessing banned polythene shopping bags.

The convicts are: Jinat Ali of Satpoa Village and Abdul Halim of Baniajan Village in the upazila.

The mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Uddin handed down the judgement.