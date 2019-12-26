Two found dead in two districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of an older man, who remained missing for 9 days, from a beel in Bhabanipur Pabnapara area under Joari Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 70, son of late Sifatullah Mollah of Majhgaon Dakshin Para Village in the upazila.

Deceased's family sources said Abdus Sattar was a mentally disabled person. He went missing from December 16. After searching him here and there, his family members lodged a missing diary with Baraigram Police Station (PS).

A man of Bhabanipur Village discovered his floating body in the beel on Tuesday at around 7pm. Later, the deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Dilip Kumar Das said the body was sent to hospital morgue.

After getting autopsy report, the reason behind death will be known, the OC added.

BOGURA: Police recovered a teenage boy's hanging body from Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Atiqul Islam, 14, was the son of Abu Sayeed of the upazila. He was an eighth-grader at Nandigram Cambrian Global School and College.

Family members said they broke open the door of Atiqul's room in the morning getting no response from inside and found the body hanging from ceiling fan.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Nandigram PS OC Shawkat Kabir.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

















