Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:41 PM
Home Countryside

660 people get warm clothes in four dists

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

At least 660 cold-hit poor people got warm clothes in four districts- Kurigram, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj, in two days.
KURIGRAM: Try Foundation has distributed over 200 blankets among the poor cold-hit people at Prachhad Kurigram Premises in the town on Wednesday morning with association of "Amar Channel I Audience Forum".
Editor of the Dainik Kurigram Khobor SM Sanalal Bakshi, Channel I Correspondent Kurigram Unit Shymol Bhaumik, Joint Convener of "Amar Channel I Audience Forum" Dulal Bose, Cultural Organisers Julia Julkar Nain Ratna, Falguni Tarafdar, Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, Journalists Imte Ahsan Shilu and Zahidul Islam, among others, were present in the distribution programme. The cold-hit helpless people have expressed their gratitude after getting the blankets.    
MANIKGANJ: Over 100 cold-hit poor people got blankets from district Ansar-VDP on Wednesday. Director General of Ansar-VDP Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad distributed the blankets on district Ansar-VDP premises.
Among others, Deputy Director General of Ansar-VDP, Dhaka Range, Md Firoz Khan, Director of 38 Ansar Battalion, Manikganj Md Kamal Hossen, District Commandant Shubhra Chowdhury, and Assistant Commandant Md Raihan were also present in the programme.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Warm clothes were distributed among more than 300 poor people in Nabinagar Upazila of the district. Nabinagar Youth Association distributed the warm clothes on Ichhamoyee Pilot Girl's High School premises on Tuesday. Nabinagar Municipality Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das was present at the event as chief guest.
Among others, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan, journalist Gaurango Devnath Opu, and Head Teacher of the school Kawsar Begum were also present.
KISHOREGANJ: At least 60 cold-hit poor people got blankets here on Tuesday under the initiative of local Ansar-VDP.
At that time, District Ansar-VDP Commandant J M Imran, Sadar Upazila Ansar-VDP Officer Avijit Saha, Hossainpur Upazila Ansar-VDP Officer Shirin Akhter, Pakundia Upazila Ansar-VDP Officer Harun Rashid, Karimganj Upazila Ansar-VDP Officer Bakhtiar Hossain, Katiadi Upazila Ansar-VDP Trainer Noman Ahmed Habib, and Journalists Saiful Malek Chowdhury and Rajibul Haque Siddique were also present.


