Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:41 PM
Home Countryside

Man hurt in Bogura clash dies

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Dec 25: A man, who was injured in a clash at Nandigram Upazila here on December 19 last, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) on Monday night.
Deceased Shahin Alam, 26, was the son of Mazibur Rahman of Jogipara Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi District.
Locals said Mamunur Rashid and Shamsul Alam of Jamalpur Village under Majhgram Union in Nandigram Upazila had been at loggerheads over a piece of land.
Following this, a clash happened on December 19 in the village, leaving five people including Shahin injured.
The injured were taken to SZMCH where Shahin died on Monday night.
Mamunur filed a case with Nandigram Police Station (PS) accusing 12 people.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Shawkat Kabir said two people were arrested in this connection.


