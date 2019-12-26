Man hurt in Bogura clash dies





Deceased Shahin Alam, 26, was the son of Mazibur Rahman of Jogipara Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Locals said Mamunur Rashid and Shamsul Alam of Jamalpur Village under Majhgram Union in Nandigram Upazila had been at loggerheads over a piece of land.

Following this, a clash happened on December 19 in the village, leaving five people including Shahin injured.

The injured were taken to SZMCH where Shahin died on Monday night.

Mamunur filed a case with Nandigram Police Station (PS) accusing 12 people.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Shawkat Kabir said two people were arrested in this connection.































