

Cold wave cripples normal life in dists

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Cold wave sweeping over the country has paralysed life in Nabinagar Upazila of the district.

The surging cold wave flowing over the district is hitting hard the life and daily affairs of low income people in the upazila.

Many low income people who work in agriculture and fisheries sectors are suffering a lot due to cold wind and dense fog.

As most of them don't have warm clothes, they are trying to combat the cold firing different stray objects.

In this connection, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Masum said the upazila administration has already distributed blankets among the poor cold-hit people in the upazila.

PANCHAGARH: Severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog is disrupting normal life of the people as well as the domestic animals in the district.

The lowest temperature for this winter was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, said Rahidul Islam, acting officer of Tentulia Weather Monitoring Centre. The lowest temperature in Tentulia was 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In the last 50 years, the lowest temperature of the country was 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tentulia on January 8, 2018.

The vast area of the northern region close to the Himalayan range and spreading over the extreme northern parts of greater Dinajpur district was badly affected. The sun is not visible and the sky remains overcast with deep fog.

Poor visibility caused by dense fog is disrupting traffic movement in the district. The cold spell forced people to remain inside their houses.

With the fall of mercury, the suffering of the people, especially the poor and the destitute, has increased.

The severe cold is affecting people especially old and children with different cold-related diseases, including diarrhoea, influenza, fever and asthma, said Dr Monowarul Islam, child specialist of Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

The income of day-labourers and rickshaw-pullers has fallen sharply as they are confined in their houses.

The people of low-income groups are rushing to the shops of old warm clothes on footpaths of the district town and upazila sadar. The buyers who are mostly poor alleged that the price of the clothes has almost doubled than that of the last year. One piece of sweater, which was sold at Tk 200 to 250, is now being sold at Tk 350.

Mizanur Rahman, an old warm clothe trader said they are selling the clothes at high price because they purchased those at high price from Sayedpur and Dhaka.

District livestock department sources said over 500 cattle-heads and poultry birds were attacked with various diseases.

Local hospital sources said about 300 children were treated with various cold-related diseases in the last three days.

Many cold-hit people are thronging the offices of Red Crescent, municipality, and union parishad for warm clothes and relief.

The district administration has so far distributed 35,000 blankets and warm clothes to the cold-hit people here.

Locals urged the government to send more warm clothes.

Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin said they so far received more than 35,000 blankets from the concerned ministry, and asked for more allocations.

Besides, various government and non-government organisations are distributing warm clothes, she added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Cold wave sweeping over the country has paralysed life in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

The rising cold wave is hitting hard the life and daily affairs of people.

Many people, mainly the children are becoming affected with various cold-related diseases, including fever and pneumonia, due to the cold wave.

Upazila Health Officer Dr HM Zahirul Islam said many people have been admitted at local hospitals in recent days. Of them, children are the worst-hit who are becoming affected with various cold-related diseases including pneumonia.

Many low income people living on the banks of the Pona and the Kocha rivers are severely suffering from the cold. Mainly, the people of Charthali, Bothla, Hetalia and Junia areas, and the people living on the banks of the Kocha River are suffering the most as the cold wind and dense fog hit them hard.

The cold-hit people are now trying to survive firing various stray objects. As they are lacking in necessary warm clothes, the locals are leading a hard life here.

Meanwhile, Former Minister Anwar Hossain Manju distributed 2,800 blankets among the poor people in the upazila recently.

Local sources confirmed the news adding that these blankets are not sufficient to solve the sufferings of the cold-hit people.

The people urged various government and non-government organisations to save them through extending their helping hands in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A mild cold wave has hit the people of Fulbari Upazila in the district hard.

Due to cold wind and dense fog, the people cannot go to work. As a result, their life and daily affairs have been affected a lot.

As the cold wave has been hitting the upazila since a week, the low income group of people are now spending hard time.

Many people, mainly the children and the old ones are becoming affected with cold-related diseases, including diarrhoea and pneumonia, and have been admitted to local hospitals.

In this connection, Acting Officer of Rajarhat Meteorological Office Zakir Hossain said the temperature in Kurigram was recorded at 7.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday at 6am.

























