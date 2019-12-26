New route for yaba smuggling







The drive against drugs has achieved some success. Yaba is one of the widely used narcotics in Bangladesh. Its known main route is Bangladesh Myanmar border. Since in that border the security measured has been taken intensively, smuggling in that border has been reduced in large scale. But yaba has not stopped its mission to Bangladesh. New routes have been identified by different security and intelligence agencies. The south-western bordering districts are new routes yaba syndicates explored following anti-drug crackdowns that seemingly put a dent in trafficking through the old entrances.



The suppliers throw the pills from the other side of the border fence putting those inside small polybags wrapped in clothes. The cowboys get the bags and it gets spread all over the country. The suppliers avoid September and October when there is no crop harvest along the borderline. It is because the crops can be used to hide the bags. These pills are comparatively cheaper in price.



It is also claimed that police held them sometimes but released them in exchange for money, an allegation the district police denied outright. We want immediate action to be taken against drug smuggling on the new smuggling route.











Alif Khan

Over email

