Will print newspapers and books survive?



Nazrul Islam

Slowly but surely, the readers of print newspapers are declining around the world. In the past few years, many of the influential newspapers in Europe and America have been forced to reduce their print edition. On 12 February 2016, BBC Online had a headline titled, "The Independent and Independent on Sunday newspapers are to cease print editions in March 2016, leaving only an online edition".



It also mentioned there, the last print edition of the Independent will be published on Saturday 26 March 2016, while the last Independent on Sunday will be on 20 March 2016. The Independent was set up in 1986, and its peak sales hit around 428,000 copies a day. Twenty-five years later, the number of copies being sold on a weekday in newsagents is rather closer to 28,000!'



But in Asia, the scenario is far different; even in Bangladesh also! When the online newspaper first came to our country, it was predicted that at once there would be no more print newspaper in our country (naturally, I suspected then). But the fact is print newspapers are not disappeared yet; rather these are getting more attractive progressively. New newspapers are being added with the existing dailies.

The same thing can be applied in the case of printed books. When the e-book first introduced in our country, many felt that this was the end of the printed books' era; printed books may no longer be available in future. When the electronic book reading device 'Kindle Cloud Reader' first familiarized, it was supposed that carrying the Kindle with anybody is smartness.



But now, it seems that the readers are coming back to their old companion- printed book. In the past few years, printing of hard-copy book has not been reduced; rather it is getting more beautiful day by day. The cover, layout, binding, paper and printing quality--everything is going great. Many talented young people are being engaged as publishers and distributors to promote books.



So, we may say that the online edition or the e-book is a demand of time. But, they will never be an alternative to the hard copy. With the online edition and e-book, print newspapers and books will exist together. In a 2013 study, researchers found that children ages 3 to 5 whose parents read to them from an electronic book had lower reading comprehension than children whose parents used traditional books.

In our country, 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair' is one of the great things which makes us optimistic about printed books. The revolution, which started 46 years ago with just 32 different books, today it has become a great book fair in Asia.



We can remember the 2019 Book Fair; everybody was satisfied with the overall aspects of the book fair--writer, publisher, intellectual, reader, visitor, everybody. Many books were published for the children also. Though the book fair drew huge crowds till the last day, but did everyone buy books? And, do we buy books only once a year at the book fair?

While teaching at the secondary level, I had an opportunity to observe a group of teenagers closely. To be honest, in their current lifestyle, the motivation of reading newspapers or buying books is very limited! In fact, there are many reasons behind it- excessive use of smartphones, addiction to social media, using mobile apps, online games, and much more! Ultimately, the habit of reading newspapers and books, both have declined.

Question is what we have done to develop our teenagers' interest in reading newspapers or books. Did we take as much effort as we have taken about smartphones, internet or mobile apps? There was a tradition in earlier that one would give book to another as a gift, and that was not confined to a certain age group. But now smartphones, movie tickets, and many more are being given as gifts!



Unexpectedly, there has been a change taken place in the educational institutions of our country regarding students' awarding. Earlier, books were given to the students on any occasion: academic, national, sports and cultural events. But now, dishes, bowls, towels, mugs etc are being awarded to the students in place of books. No doubt, dishes, bowls, towels, mugs are very useful stuffs, but why do educational institutions will distribute these!



I read the online newspapers regularly, but as I notice, these are not completely free to read. The device, charger, electricity, data charge, desired link, buffering time (internet speeds are not the same in everywhere of the country), and so many things are needed to reach any page. Obviously these costs money, and is that money much cheaper than a print newspaper?



All the commodities need raw material--that's usual, and the print newspapers will require raw materials as well. But the thing is, doesn't it matter to produce online newspaper? Most importantly, it does not exist in reality. When a newspaper comes to us in print, then it is something more than a mere newspaper; it's an experience! It becomes more diverse and inherently important than all the information within.



Have we ever compared a print newspaper with an online newspaper? What diversity and beauty are waiting there? The people of our country are now very inquisitive--they like to analyze everything in depth. At such time, a newspaper cannot reach to her readers by focusing on political or accidental news only. Realizing this, our print newspapers are presenting themselves to the readers exceptionally to fulfil the demand of time.

Now, the print newspapers contain political analysis, democracy and election, international affairs, economy, law and justice, good governance, liberation war, editorial and opinion, patriotism, history and tradition, feature, science and technology, education, health, achievement, art and culture, literature, environment, scene world, music, fashion, sports, women empowerment, food and travel, lifestyle, religion, career, photography and what not! In the morning, when we find a print newspaper, it creates an atmosphere.



If we notice, we will realize that a newspaper increase knowledge, inspiration and joy to every member of a family. If parents read newspaper in the morning, the growing up children watch this picture will naturally be inspired to do the same thing in the future. In the present muddle time, keeping a print newspaper at home might be a beautiful way to keep our children away from smartphones.



It is not fair to expect that our government will take all the steps. As citizens, we have to take some initiatives too. If every family keeps a print newspaper every day and a collection of books at home, certainly our children will be able to make a better society for themselves. We hope that the print newspapers and books will exist ever through the effort of our offspring.



The writer is columnist and MPhil

researcher in the School of Education

at Bangladesh Open University





































When we heard about the newspaper, in the past, we thought that the first and foremost thing would be news in it. But presently, we do not read newspaper for mere news only; rather a newspaper is more than that to us. During 2019 Book Fair, I wrote a piece of writing in Bangla regarding the necessity of print newspapers and books in our country.Slowly but surely, the readers of print newspapers are declining around the world. In the past few years, many of the influential newspapers in Europe and America have been forced to reduce their print edition. On 12 February 2016, BBC Online had a headline titled, "The Independent and Independent on Sunday newspapers are to cease print editions in March 2016, leaving only an online edition".It also mentioned there, the last print edition of the Independent will be published on Saturday 26 March 2016, while the last Independent on Sunday will be on 20 March 2016. The Independent was set up in 1986, and its peak sales hit around 428,000 copies a day. Twenty-five years later, the number of copies being sold on a weekday in newsagents is rather closer to 28,000!'But in Asia, the scenario is far different; even in Bangladesh also! When the online newspaper first came to our country, it was predicted that at once there would be no more print newspaper in our country (naturally, I suspected then). But the fact is print newspapers are not disappeared yet; rather these are getting more attractive progressively. New newspapers are being added with the existing dailies.The same thing can be applied in the case of printed books. When the e-book first introduced in our country, many felt that this was the end of the printed books' era; printed books may no longer be available in future. When the electronic book reading device 'Kindle Cloud Reader' first familiarized, it was supposed that carrying the Kindle with anybody is smartness.But now, it seems that the readers are coming back to their old companion- printed book. In the past few years, printing of hard-copy book has not been reduced; rather it is getting more beautiful day by day. The cover, layout, binding, paper and printing quality--everything is going great. Many talented young people are being engaged as publishers and distributors to promote books.So, we may say that the online edition or the e-book is a demand of time. But, they will never be an alternative to the hard copy. With the online edition and e-book, print newspapers and books will exist together. In a 2013 study, researchers found that children ages 3 to 5 whose parents read to them from an electronic book had lower reading comprehension than children whose parents used traditional books.In our country, 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair' is one of the great things which makes us optimistic about printed books. The revolution, which started 46 years ago with just 32 different books, today it has become a great book fair in Asia.We can remember the 2019 Book Fair; everybody was satisfied with the overall aspects of the book fair--writer, publisher, intellectual, reader, visitor, everybody. Many books were published for the children also. Though the book fair drew huge crowds till the last day, but did everyone buy books? And, do we buy books only once a year at the book fair?While teaching at the secondary level, I had an opportunity to observe a group of teenagers closely. To be honest, in their current lifestyle, the motivation of reading newspapers or buying books is very limited! In fact, there are many reasons behind it- excessive use of smartphones, addiction to social media, using mobile apps, online games, and much more! Ultimately, the habit of reading newspapers and books, both have declined.Question is what we have done to develop our teenagers' interest in reading newspapers or books. Did we take as much effort as we have taken about smartphones, internet or mobile apps? There was a tradition in earlier that one would give book to another as a gift, and that was not confined to a certain age group. But now smartphones, movie tickets, and many more are being given as gifts!Unexpectedly, there has been a change taken place in the educational institutions of our country regarding students' awarding. Earlier, books were given to the students on any occasion: academic, national, sports and cultural events. But now, dishes, bowls, towels, mugs etc are being awarded to the students in place of books. No doubt, dishes, bowls, towels, mugs are very useful stuffs, but why do educational institutions will distribute these!I read the online newspapers regularly, but as I notice, these are not completely free to read. The device, charger, electricity, data charge, desired link, buffering time (internet speeds are not the same in everywhere of the country), and so many things are needed to reach any page. Obviously these costs money, and is that money much cheaper than a print newspaper?All the commodities need raw material--that's usual, and the print newspapers will require raw materials as well. But the thing is, doesn't it matter to produce online newspaper? Most importantly, it does not exist in reality. When a newspaper comes to us in print, then it is something more than a mere newspaper; it's an experience! It becomes more diverse and inherently important than all the information within.Have we ever compared a print newspaper with an online newspaper? What diversity and beauty are waiting there? The people of our country are now very inquisitive--they like to analyze everything in depth. At such time, a newspaper cannot reach to her readers by focusing on political or accidental news only. Realizing this, our print newspapers are presenting themselves to the readers exceptionally to fulfil the demand of time.Now, the print newspapers contain political analysis, democracy and election, international affairs, economy, law and justice, good governance, liberation war, editorial and opinion, patriotism, history and tradition, feature, science and technology, education, health, achievement, art and culture, literature, environment, scene world, music, fashion, sports, women empowerment, food and travel, lifestyle, religion, career, photography and what not! In the morning, when we find a print newspaper, it creates an atmosphere.If we notice, we will realize that a newspaper increase knowledge, inspiration and joy to every member of a family. If parents read newspaper in the morning, the growing up children watch this picture will naturally be inspired to do the same thing in the future. In the present muddle time, keeping a print newspaper at home might be a beautiful way to keep our children away from smartphones.It is not fair to expect that our government will take all the steps. As citizens, we have to take some initiatives too. If every family keeps a print newspaper every day and a collection of books at home, certainly our children will be able to make a better society for themselves. We hope that the print newspapers and books will exist ever through the effort of our offspring.The writer is columnist and MPhilresearcher in the School of Educationat Bangladesh Open University