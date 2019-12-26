Fierce reaction against NRC & CAB in India



Zillur Rahaman



Initially about 1.91 million people in Assam were excluded from the much-awaited final National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Indian citizens and now they are on the row of stateless citizens. The Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected Assam, a neighbouring state of Bangladesh and eastern province of India, first acid test of politics in the name of NRC based on 3D.



3D basically means Detection, Deletion and Deportation which was firmly disclosed by Ram Madhob, a stalwart of BJP, before the last parliament election in India. BJP indicates that detection means to trace out the non-indian, deletion means to cut off the availing benefit from the country and deportation means to forced out them from India to other neighbouring country indicating them to Bangladesh. BJP clearly mentioned that 3D will be applied not only in Assam but also all Indian states gradually.



Interestingly, BJP President Amit Shah had battled aggressively for implementing the NRC not only in Assam but throughout the country to identify illegal immigrants focusing the minority Muslims. He had even compared the situation in the state due to infiltration with that of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP is committed to the people specially the loyal BJP voters during the last parliament election to bring in NRC across the country to throw out "all infiltrators."



At the first hearing on petitions challenging the CAB, the Supreme Court of India declined to stay the contentious law but asked the BJP government to file its reply against the petitions that say it violates the Constitution. The petitioners say the Bill discriminates against Muslims and violates the right to equality enshrined in the Constitution.



The legislation applies to those who were "forced or compelled to seek shelter in India due to persecution on the ground of religion". It aims to protect such people from proceedings of illegal migration. The cut-off date for citizenship is December 31, 2014 which means the applicant should have entered India on or before that date. Indian citizenship, under present law, is given either to those born in India or if they have resided in the country for a minimum of 11 years. The Bill also proposes to incorporate a sub-section (d) to Section 7, providing for cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration where the OCI card-holder has violated any provision of the Citizenship Act or any other law in force.

BJP government said these minority groups have come escaping persecution in Muslim-majority nations. However, the logic is not consistent - the bill does not protect all religious minorities, nor does it apply to all neighbours. The Shia Muslims face discrimination in Pakistan. Rohingya Muslims and Hindus face persecution in neighbouring Burma, and Hindu and Christian Tamils in neighbouring Sri Lanka. The government responds that Muslims can seek refuge in Islamic nations, but has not answered the other questions.

Amit Shah said that the Bill would not have been necessary if the Congress did not agree to Partition on the basis of religion. However, India was not created on the basis of religion, whereas Pakistan was that. Only the Muslim League and the Hindu Right advocated the two nation theory of Hindu and Muslim nations, which led to Partition. All the founders of India were committed to a secular state, where all citizens irrespective of religion enjoyed full membership. Either way, this logic for the CAB also collapses because Afghanistan was not part of pre-Partition India.



CAB won't apply to areas under the sixth schedule of the Constitution - which deals with autonomous tribal-dominated regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. The bill will also not apply to states that have the inner-line permit regime (Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram).



Among the states in the Northeast, the outrage against CAG has been the most intense in Assam. While a chunk of these states have been exempted from the legislation, CAB overs a large part of Assam. The protests stem from the fear that illegal Bengali Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, if regularised under CAB, will threaten cultural and linguistic identities of the state.



The NRC that we saw in Assam targeted illegal immigrants. A person had to prove that either they, or their ancestors were in Assam on or before March 24, 1971. NRC, which may be extended to the rest of the country, is not based on religion unlike CAB.

The CAB ring fences Muslim identity by declaring India a welcome refuge to all other religious communities. It seeks to legally establish Muslims as second-class citizens of India by providing preferential treatment to other groups. This violates the Constitution's Article 14, the fundamental right to equality to all persons. This basic structure of the Constitution cannot be reshaped by any Parliament. And yet, the government maintains that it does not discriminate or violate the right to equality.

The President gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 12, a day after it was passed by the Rajya Sabha. However, the home ministry has yet to notify the rules to implementing the law. The notification of rules may now have to wait as a decision in this regard will be taken after seeking experts' advice since the matter is sub judiciary before the Supreme Court.



The petitions against the Act are listed for hearing on January 22. In case experts feel that the rules can be challenged on legal grounds, the government will wait till January 22. Since the apex court did not clamp a stay on CAB, the home ministry could notify rules about who all can apply for citizenship, notify the authority and state minimum requirements and cut-off date.



The NRC is a very controversial bizarre system. The NRC system allowed citizenship of the siblings who born after March 24, 1971 but the parents who lived since long before 1971 by birth in India were out of the tally. Those family who live inhabitant decades after decades in Assam, they are also tallied out of the registration of NRC. The overriding concern is over the fate of the excluded people and about their rights and if they would retain their right to their livelihood.



Basically, citizenship is the status of a person recognized under the custom or law as being a legal member of a sovereign state or belonging to a nation. A person who does not have citizenship of any state is said to be stateless, while one who lives on state borders whose territorial status is uncertain is a border-lender. Now, the 1.91 million people in Assam who were excluded from the final NRC of Indian citizens, are stateless in true sense and obviously they will be fall in the trap of many oppression, denial state basic rights and their concern is growing as manyfold. The same situation will be raised for the minority Muslims under CAB across the whole India.



It is to be mentioned here that BJP is an allergy of politics in India and from the very beginning of its politics, wilfully they are being divided the Indian secular politics into Hindu and non-Hindu (indicating them Muslims) group through Rastiyo Sowang Sebok (RSS), a platform of religious sentiment segment. Their very intension is to convert the secular India into a Hindu Nationalist India.



The NRC is being used by BJP for the vote of politics in 2016 and 2019 as a pre-planned game of politics and also proposed a citizenship (amendment) bill aiming to recognise only the non-muslim migrants from neighbouring countries. The NRC is basically a biased, opaque and a bizarre system of religious contours of caste system which creates grave concern to the finally non-enlisted 1.91 million Assamese.



Though Indian Ministry of External Affairs mentioned few months ago in a statement that the exclusion from the final list under the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has no implications for the rights of an individual resident in Assam and it doesn't make the excluded person "stateless". It also doesn't make him or her a "foreigner" within the legal meaning of the term (Foreigners' Act of 1947) and they will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they enjoyed earlier.



The statement also mentioned that India is a democracy based upon the rule of law, with an independent judiciary and independent institutions, including for the defence of human rights. Any decision that is taken at the end of this process--which will clearly take much more time--will be within the four corners of Indian law, consistent with India's democratic traditions.



Now the question is that how many people have a good faith upon the Hindu Nationalist BJP government and also on the biased long battle judiciary system, when the whole process is initiated on political purpose in a pre-planned way and political statements are spreading on from the different high-ups. Not only the minority Muslims community but also the other dissent citizens are under serious threat and felt discomfort and insecure in whole India due to this NRC and CAB.



It has been firmly believed that it will demolish the spirit of nonviolence and nonpartisan movement of Mahatma Gandi, the long cherished dream of father of Indian nations.



The writer is a Banker





























