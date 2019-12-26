Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers



Md Harunur Rashid



Meanwhile the regime is going to work in this area together in partnership with all the organizers including Better Than Cash Alliance (BTCA), UNDP, Access to Information (a2i), ICT Division, ministry of industries, BGMEA and global apparel buyers. Currently, about 1.5 million out of 4.0 million garment workers are receiving their wages digitally.

The Regime is dedicating our services to coordinate, support and test innovative solutions for digitalization of payroll in order to empower garment workers, particularly women (80% workers are women), while hoping that 90% of the workers in the sector would come under digitalized wage payment system by 2021.



Recently country RMG sector has contributed 84.21%, or $34.13 billion to the total export receipts. Of the $34.13 billion, Knitwear products fetched $16.88 billion, and woven items earned $17.24 billion. While global apparel exports market was $421 billion according to the World Trade Statistical Review 2019 by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

However, friendly business oriented regime targeting the 4.0 million garment workers first and then gradually will take this into the other industries. Empowering women is our priority for achieving digital Bangladesh.



Meanwhile country first lady business leader Rubana Huq told that Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) launched its pilot program of wage payment to the garment workers of its member factories digitally. Under the pilot program, a total of 150 readymade garment (RMG) workers of three garment factories registered with the trade body have paid festival allowance for digital wage payment system 'E-wallet' for the sector.



On the other hand country manager of Marks and Spencer (M&S) in Bangladesh told that along with all constituents of the garment industry, we will continue to contribute to the digital wages working group, and share the experiences of the leading suppliers who have already digitized wages. These efforts will, in turn, expedite further our country's economic growth.



Managing Director of the United Nations based Better Than Cash Alliance told that the international organization was committed to help bring together the key public and private sector stakeholders who could take wage digitization in Bangladesh to the next level.

In this platform all are committed to supporting the RMG sector with new technologies that will improve the lives of workers within the sector. Now let's see how RMG sector will be benefited by ensuring the digital wage payment?



First and foremost, RMG workers would get financial security as digital wallet brought opportunities like online shopping, online bill payment, transaction and more.The important feature is 'credit profile' which would allow them (workers) to get bank loan during problem.



Moving to digital payment systems could reduce corruption, fraud and theft by ensuring traceability of the payment process.This wage payment system would empower readymade garment workers in improving their access to financial services and the digitalization could reduce up to 53% admin cost and increase productivity.



On the other hand, digital payment will save time of factories while they can avoid difficulties that might arise from cash payment.Digital payments have emerged as an important tool for advancing financial inclusion because it lowers the cost of providing financial services to poor people and increases the safety and convenience of using savings and payments.



When digital payments whether on mobile phones, cards, or online become available to everyone, everyone in the economy can benefit from inclusive growth through building the institutions that form the bedrock of an economy and the cumulative effect of cost savings, increased transparency, financial inclusion, and greater women's economic participation.



In this regards to ensure digitizing in industries, needscreating awareness among owners and workers, and financial and digital literacy for garment workers under the digital wage payment system.Not only the financial literacy is enough to ensure digital payment of wages, here need on the necessity to assure digital literacy that without having the digital literacy, workers would not be able to use the mobile wallet or digital wallet.

And workers shall be trained on how to open accounts through mobile apps and its use and it adding workers will be able to transfer their wages to their other accounts or can cash out through bkash, rocket and nagad. Last but not the least, all the mobile financial service providers should to come forward to join the 'E-Wallet for RMG Workers' platform.



The writer is a Deputy Secretary at BKMEA and independent business analyst









































