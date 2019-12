Khaja Mia new BIWTC chairman

Khaja Mia however took the charge on December 23, 2019, says a press release.

Before appointed Khaja Mia was an Assisstant Commissoner (Land) of Balaganj and Biswanath Thana in Sylhet.

