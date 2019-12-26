Jamalpur primary students to get 1950319 books

JAMALPUR, Dec 25: Education Department will disburse 19 lakh 50 thousand 319 text books among the students of primary schools in the district on the first day of the next year.

According to District Primary Education Office (DPEO) sources, 88000 books for pre-primary students , 267978 books for class one , 258438 books for class two , 476503 books for class three , 456595 books for class four and 399835 books for class five students have been allocated in the district.

DPEO, Mohammad Abdur Razzak said all text books have already been dispatched in all seven upazilas of the district for distribution among the students on January 1, next year. -BSS









