Imran made Duja General Secretary

Imran Hossain, joint general secretary of Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA), has been made general secretary of the organisation following resignation of its incumbent general secretary.

Besides, Dipak Roy, DU Correspondent of bdnews24.com, has replaced Imran, DU correspondent of news agency United News of Bangladesh (UNB), as the Duja joint secretary.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the Duja executive committee on Tuesday, said a press release signed by its President Rayhanul Islam Abir on Wednesday. The incumbent Duja committee was announced on April 6 last with Mahdi Al Muhtasim being the general secretary.

However, Muhtasim resigned from the post on December 10 last as he was appointed as a teacher at a public university.











