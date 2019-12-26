Homage paid to martyred Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Benin





Marking the occasion, the two organizations held a memorial meeting on National Press Club premises here to commemorate to martyrdom of the peacekeepers.

CLNB President Harunur Rashid chaired the function.

The event was addressed, among others, by Harunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Humayun Kabir Hiru, Nargis Zahan Banu and Bazlur Rahman Bablu.

Speakers said the supreme sacrifice and dedication of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in establishing peace in conflict-strife areas in the world have brought immense acclamation for the country.

Fifteen army officers were killed in a plane crash off Benin coast on their way home at midnight on December 24 in 2003 after being completed their official duty in peace keeping mission in Liberia and Sierra Leone of Africa. -BSS

















