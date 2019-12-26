Huge programmes set to celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ in Khulna





KHULNA, Dec 25: District Administration here has taken up year-long elaborate programmes to celebrate "Mujib Borsho" (Mujib Year) from March 2020 marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.A preparatory meeting was held at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office on Tuesday with DC Mohammad Helal Hossain in the chair. The DC said Khulna district is the second home of Bangabandhu, so the centenary must be celebrated through massive programmes to let next generation know about life and activities of Bangabandhu and Bangladesh in details.As part of the programme , a total of 1920 children, 1920 Alem (Islamic scholars) and Freedom Fighters will perform Bangabandhu's Historical 7th March speech wearing 'Mujib coat' and a special Doa Mahfil under the auspices of Child Integrity Bangabandhu Forum will be arranged on January 1, 2020. Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud is expected to attend the programme as chief guest.In addition, it has taken up other exclusive programmes including three international tournaments - Football, Cricket and Long Tennis and world's largest bicycle rally possibly aiming to be recorded in 'Guinness Book'. -BSS