Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:40 PM
Home City News

50 per cent work of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River completed

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25: At least fifty percent construction work of much-awaited dream Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River has so far been completed, an official said.
Two tubes, stretching 2,450 meters each, are being constructed in the tunnel as construction work of 1,220 meters of Anowara upazila-bound tube has already been completed, its project director (PD) Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
He hoped the installations of rings in these tubes will be finished by next May or June, if favourable weather prevails and no natural calamities take place.
The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high.
The total project works is expected to be completed by 2022. The acquisition of 383 acres of land has also already been completed for the tunnel's approach roads.
Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the President of China Xi Jinping laid foundation stone of the tunnel on October 14, 2017. Later Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the tunnel in February last.
The estimated cost of the tunnel is Tk. 9,880 crores, where Chinese Exim Bank will provide 5,913 crores.
Chinese firm 'China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), has been appointed as consultant for construction of the tunnel.
The multilane tunnel route will pass through the river close to Navy College on one side and Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) and Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (KAFCO) on the other side.    -BSS


