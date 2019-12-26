Portrait of Prof Kamal unveiled at DU





Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the portrait as the chief guest in a function on Wednesday. Kamal Uddin was a prominent academician and world class researcher. He contributed a lot in enhancing the education as well as building a modern laboratory in the institute, said Akhtaruzzaman.

Director of the institute Dr Sk Nazrul Islam, former director Dr. Nazma Shaheen, teachers, students and official were present on the occasion.

A series of programs were chalked out to observe its Golden Jubilee (50th founding anniversary) which include rally, cutting cake, inauguration of research poster, recalling memory, presentation of scientific article and cultural event.

































