Christmas Day in frame
President Abdul Hamid cutting a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community celebrating Holy Christmas at Bangabhaban. photo: pid
In the wee hours on Wednesday, a section of the Christian community gathers for the Christmas service at Tejgaon Holy Rosary Church in the capital. photo: observer
A tiger mascot holds two girls in its arms at the courtyard of Hotel Sonargaon in the capital as visitors join the Christmas Day
celebration at the hotel on Wednesday. photo: observer