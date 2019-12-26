Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail





PARIS, DEC 25: Croat striker Mario Mandzukic has quit Juventus to join Al Duhail, the Qatari club announced Tuesday.According to local media, Mandzukic signed up on a two-and-a-half year contract. No transfer details were given.The 33-year-old forward has not played for Juve since Mauricio Sarri took over as coach in June.Al-Duhail are currently top of the Qatari league and count Mandzukic's former Juve teammate Mehdi Benatia in their squad.In his time with Juventus, where Mandzukic arrived in 2015, he won four league titles, three Italian cups, a Supercup and was also part of the team that lost the 2017 Champions League final.He previously playedfor Dinamo Zagreb (2007-10), Wolfsburg (2010-12), Bayern Munich (2012-14) and Atletico Madrid (2014-15). -AFP