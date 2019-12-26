Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:40 PM
Home Sports

Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho attack

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard. photo: AFP

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard. photo: AFP

LONDON, DEC 25: Frank Lampard has defended the integrity of Antonio Rudiger after the Chelsea centre-back was criticised by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for his part in the incident that led to Son Heung-min's red card in last weekend's London derby.
Chelsea's 2-0 win has since been overshadowed by allegations that both Rudiger and Son were subjected to racist abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Chelsea manager Lampard and Mourinho, his former mentor at Stamford Bridge, have each spoken out against racism, but the Blues boss has questioned the way Rudiger reacted to being kicked by Son in the incident that saw the South Korea star dismissed.
Mourinho told Rudiger to "stand up and play man", but Lampard insisted the German had done nothing wrong.
"With Toni, in this incident when he's having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal (racism), I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure," Lampard said.
"Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card.
"It wasn't brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Espanyol fire Machin, sacking second coach in as many months
Chelsea want to keep Willian faith against Saints
Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail
Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho attack
Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card
Vardy dilemma for Leicester City
Australia mull five specialist bowlers for Boxing Day Test
New Zealand make two changes for Boxing Day Test


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft