Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:39 PM
Home Sports

New Zealand make two changes for Boxing Day Test

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson kicks a ball during training ahead of the second cricket Test match against Australia in Melbourne on December 25, 2019. photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson kicks a ball during training ahead of the second cricket Test match against Australia in Melbourne on December 25, 2019. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, DEC 25: New Zealand made two changes Wednesday for the Boxing Day Test against Australia with fast bowler Trent Boult back from injury and Tom Blundell replacing Jeet Ravel at the top of the order.
The dangerous Boult missed the first Test in Perth, where his team crashed by 296 runs, with a rib injury that also kept him out of their final clash against England.
But he has worked his way back to fitness, desperate to play in the Black Caps first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, with a crowd of more 75,000 expected on day one.
Williamson also confirmed Blundell, usually a middle-order batsman, would open alongside Tom Latham in place of the out-of-form Ravel.
"He's a positive player and a smart cricketer so it's just trying to adapt to the conditions. It's important he goes out and plays his natural game," Williamson told reporters of Blundell.
"He's been a very good player for a long time and he's a mature head � it's a really exciting opportunity for him."
New Zealand have had 10 days to recover from their Perth day-night Test thrashing, which saw their batsmen skittled for 166 and 171.
Williamson said they had learned from their mistakes.
"Perth was tough and Australia are very good and tactically sound," he said after his team were put through their paces in the nets on Christmas Day.
"It's important we learn from some bits of Perth but turn our focus to Melbourne and changing conditions and perhaps not be too reactive to that performance."
Williamson was also keen to ensure his players do not get carried away with playing in front of such a big crowd during one of the most prestigious days on the cricket calendar.
"I guess there's a sense of romance about being involved in the Boxing Day Test ... at the same time it's about removing a little bit of that and bringing the focus back to the cricket and making those improvements we need to."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Espanyol fire Machin, sacking second coach in as many months
Chelsea want to keep Willian faith against Saints
Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail
Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho attack
Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card
Vardy dilemma for Leicester City
Australia mull five specialist bowlers for Boxing Day Test
New Zealand make two changes for Boxing Day Test


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft