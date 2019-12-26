Video
TVS Federation Cup

Arambagh's do or die match today

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Arambagh Krira Sangha is going to face defending champion Dhaka Abahani in a do or die match at TVS Federation Cup today (Thursday) at 4:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The beginning of Arambagh in the Federation Cup was not good. Losing the match to another Group-A challenger newbie Police FC by 3-1, the boys are waiting to do something in the second match against Abahani.
However, the calculation is a little bit tough for the three times runner up Arambagh as its today's challenger Abahani had already defeated Police team by 4-0 goals in the previous match.
In the group, both Abahani and Police boys are leading the point table having three points each. On the other hand, Arambagh are languishing at the bottom with no point. So, the Arambagh boys got no other option but winning the match today to confirm the next stage.
When it's a matter of life and death for Arambagh, the match is a chance for Abahani to complete the stage as group champion.


