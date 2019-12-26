Khulna Tigers' mission to get back to winning-way in BBPL





They will take on Rangpur Rangers in their sixth game of the tournament on Friday, when the Dhaka phase of the event kicks off again.

Khulna who win the first three matches in row, now demoted to the fifth position of the point, paying the price of their defeats in the last two matches.

Khulna Tigers bowling coach Talha Jubair said the side's two defeats in a row came as a blessing in disguise for them as it gave them the opportunity to plug the loopholes which are widely open now.

"There is matter like momentum in cricket. We are now trying to get back our momentum," Talha Jubair said after the team's practice session on Wednesday.

"It's not possible to win every match in such a long tournament. There is some positive even in the defeat. If you are defeated in some matches in the first phase of the tournament, you will get the idea of where your loopholes are and you will get the time to work on to plug that loophole," he added.

"It's better to loss some matches in initial phases before the play-off phase. We lost our last two matches in Chattogram. Now our target is to plug the loopholes and bounce back in the winning way," he remarked.

The former national pacer said that the key to their last two defeats was their failure to utilize the first six overs, the first powerplay in which they lost wickets in quick succession and made runs at less than their expectation.

"T20 is a game of 20 overs. If you can't use the first six overs in bowling or batting, it will hamper you progress. In the last match, we lost four wickets in the first six overs and we couldn't recover from there. So our target is to use the powerplay well," he pointed out. -BSS























