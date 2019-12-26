Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:39 PM
Home Sports

Khulna Tigers' mission to get back to winning-way in BBPL

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

After losing two matches in row in Chattogram phase, Khulna Tigers want to hit back in winning way as they start the Dhaka phase of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) again.
They will take on Rangpur Rangers in their sixth game of the tournament on Friday, when the Dhaka phase of the event kicks off again.
Khulna who win the first three matches in row, now demoted to the fifth position of the point, paying the price of their defeats in the last two matches.
Khulna Tigers bowling coach Talha Jubair said the side's two defeats in a row came as a blessing in disguise for them as it gave them the opportunity to plug the loopholes which are widely open now.
"There is matter like momentum in cricket. We are now trying to get back our momentum," Talha Jubair said after the team's practice session on Wednesday.
"It's not possible to win every match in such a long tournament. There is some positive even in the defeat. If you are defeated in some matches in the first phase of the tournament, you will get the idea of where your loopholes are and you will get the time to work on to plug that loophole," he added.
"It's better to loss some matches in initial phases before the play-off phase. We lost our last two matches in Chattogram. Now our target is to plug the loopholes and bounce back in the winning way," he remarked.
The former national pacer said that the key to their last two defeats was their failure to utilize the first six overs, the first powerplay in which they lost wickets in quick succession and made runs at less than their expectation.
"T20 is a game of 20 overs. If you can't use the first six overs in bowling or batting, it will hamper you progress. In the last match, we lost four wickets in the first six overs and we couldn't recover from there. So our target is to use the powerplay well," he pointed out.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Espanyol fire Machin, sacking second coach in as many months
Chelsea want to keep Willian faith against Saints
Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail
Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho attack
Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card
Vardy dilemma for Leicester City
Australia mull five specialist bowlers for Boxing Day Test
New Zealand make two changes for Boxing Day Test


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft