Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:39 PM
Mushfiqur guides young players nicely, says Khulna bowling coach

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Khulna Tigers team management kept their full faith on the captain Mushfiqur Rahim as he has been leading the side from the front and guiding the young players nicely.
Even though Mushfiqur Rahim historically has issues in BPL as far as his captaincy is concerned, Khulna Tigers seemed to have unfazed by it.
Quite for sometimes in BPL history, Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't end the tournament as the captain of the side despite being appointed as skipper of the team at the outset of the tournament.
Things are going well so good so far in this tournament as he is leading Khulna Tigers from the front. His 51 ball-96 against Rajshahi Royals which gave his side five-wicket victory is considered as the best knock played by any Bangladeshi batsman in the recent past.
As of now, the Khulna Tigers skipper piled up 154 runs in five matches at a staggering average of 51.33. The Khulna team management seemed to have very pleased with how the things pan out under Mushfiqur's leadership.
"Mushfiqur is every experienced and a confident man," said Khulna bowling coach Talha Jubair.
"He has been playing for Bangladesh for long and I think he is one of the best batsmen of the country. Khulna is a team, formed with the mix of young and experienced players, where Mushfiqur's role is pivotal and he is playing his role perfectly."
The likes of young players like Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Aminul Islam Biplob, Saif Hasan, Alis Al Islam are playing for Khulna.
Talha, also the former national pacer, said, Mushfiqur has been managing those young players quite well.
"He has been leading the side from the front. He always loves to take the responsibility and the challenge. And by his own, he takes more responsibility because he knows many things depend on him.
He is a player who loves to play against adversities," Talha Jubair concluded.     -BSS


