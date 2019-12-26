Captain Russell's unique plan amazes Rahi



Andre Russell

But his teammate Abu Jayed Rahi said it was a strategy from Russell's part to find out of his core group bowlers who could be handy in crucial moment for them in the play-off phases.

Being an overseas recruit, Russell has little knowledge about the local players and therefore this strategy also gives him an idea about every bowler and their

capability.

Russell's move to use so many bowlers in a match also is a part of strategy of giving the opponent batsmen an opportunity to get used to a particular bowler during the match.

This move also paid high dividends against Cumilla Warrior as apart from Dawid Malan none could get used with the frequent bowling changes and Rajshahi ended up winning the match by seven wickets and moved to the second spot of the point table with eight points.

"We have this kind of team combination and we have almost five all-rounders in our side," pace bowler Abu Jayed Rahi said.

"We have been bowling like this and we are using a lot of bowlers. We have used almost nine bowlers in every match," he said.

"We are getting used to it, I think there is good for us as we will know whom we will use in the later stage," he said.

Rahi added that he is sure Russell is getting to know the players better and it will be fruitful in the coming days.

"As this is our fifth match he will know the player well," Rahi said.

"He needs to know some players as well and he is getting to know the players slowly. I think he is using all the bowlers in the group phase and by doing so he will know whom to use in the semi-final or final stage," he said.

Rahi also said that he is expecting good wickets in Dhaka like the way Chattogram produced huge runs.

"This wicket (in Chattogram) is good for us and hopefully we will get this sort of wicket in Dhaka too," he hoped.

With Rajshahi in good stead to seal the play-off stage, Rahi said they are even capable of playing the final.

"I cannot say about goal of becoming the champions but we are hopeful of playing in the final," he concluded. -BSS



















Rajshahi Royals captain Andre Russell's unique move to use eight or nine bowlers in every match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) against their opponents came as a surprise to many.But his teammate Abu Jayed Rahi said it was a strategy from Russell's part to find out of his core group bowlers who could be handy in crucial moment for them in the play-off phases.Being an overseas recruit, Russell has little knowledge about the local players and therefore this strategy also gives him an idea about every bowler and theircapability.Russell's move to use so many bowlers in a match also is a part of strategy of giving the opponent batsmen an opportunity to get used to a particular bowler during the match.This move also paid high dividends against Cumilla Warrior as apart from Dawid Malan none could get used with the frequent bowling changes and Rajshahi ended up winning the match by seven wickets and moved to the second spot of the point table with eight points."We have this kind of team combination and we have almost five all-rounders in our side," pace bowler Abu Jayed Rahi said."We have been bowling like this and we are using a lot of bowlers. We have used almost nine bowlers in every match," he said."We are getting used to it, I think there is good for us as we will know whom we will use in the later stage," he said.Rahi added that he is sure Russell is getting to know the players better and it will be fruitful in the coming days."As this is our fifth match he will know the player well," Rahi said."He needs to know some players as well and he is getting to know the players slowly. I think he is using all the bowlers in the group phase and by doing so he will know whom to use in the semi-final or final stage," he said.Rahi also said that he is expecting good wickets in Dhaka like the way Chattogram produced huge runs."This wicket (in Chattogram) is good for us and hopefully we will get this sort of wicket in Dhaka too," he hoped.With Rajshahi in good stead to seal the play-off stage, Rahi said they are even capable of playing the final."I cannot say about goal of becoming the champions but we are hopeful of playing in the final," he concluded. -BSS