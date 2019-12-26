JP to contest city polls independently, says GM Quader



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader distributing party nomination papers among those who want to vie for councillor posts in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections at Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office on Wednesday. photo : Observer



"Jatiya party is going to file single candidate in the city corporation polls in Dhaka though we joined the polls in the past under alliance with the ruling party," he said.

Quader, however, said if the government gives their party any offer to take part in the city polls in alliance they will decide it through discussions at their party forum.

He came up with the remarks while distributing party nomination papers among those who want to vie for councillor posts in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections at Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office. Quader hoped that their party candidates will get better results than in the past in the two city polls.



Jatiya Party secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga said they will ensure single councillor candidate of Jatiya Party in all wards of the two cities. -UNB























