Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:39 PM
Faridpur madrasa boy dies following ‘sexual assault’

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

An eight-year-old madrasa boy died on Wednesday morning reportedly after a sexual assault on him in Charbhadrasan upazila.
The victim was identified as Abdur Rahman alias Rahim, a Class-III student of Abdus Shikder Dangi Madrasa and son of Abdus Sobhan of Rangadia village in Saltha upazila.
Mohammad Abdullah, a teacher of the madrasa, said Rahim was vomiting again and again while making ablution during Fazr prayers today. He was first taken to the upazila health complex and then shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.
Dr Wahiduzzaman at the medical college hospital said initial evidence suggested that the boy was sexually assaulted.
Victim's father Sobhan said he took his son to the hospital in a critical condition after being informed by the madrasa authorities. Claiming that there were marks of torture, he demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in it.
Harun Or Rashid, office-in-charge of Charbhadrasan Police Station, said they detained the director, two teachers and two students of the madrasa for interrogation over the incident.    -UNB


