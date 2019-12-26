Video
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:38 PM
Back Page

Woman killed as covered van crashes into house in Bogura

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Bogura, Dec 25: In a freak accident, a covered van has crashed into a house in Bogura's Sherpur Upazila after veering off the Dhaka-Bogura Highway, killing a housewife.
The accident occurred at Rabeya village under Simabari union on Wednesday morning, Sherpur Police Station OC Md Humayun Kabir said.
The deceased has been identified as Kajli Khatun, 40, wife of Gohor Ali.
She was cooking when the vehicle crashed into the house around 8am, the OC said. The victim died on the spot.
Police have seized the vehicle but could not arrest the driver or his helper.


