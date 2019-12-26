Stay alert to misuse of religion: President



President M Abdul Hamid shaking hands with US Ambassador Earl R Miller while exchanging greetings with Christian community members on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangabhaban in the capital on Wednesday. photo : pid

Hamid also urged parents and guardians to play more positive roles so that none can misguide the people, especially the youth.

"Religion teaches us [to] � stay far from what is wrong, injustice and darkness ... Remain alert so that none can create anarchy using religion and through its misinterpretation," he said while exchanging greetings with members of the Christian community on Christmas Day at Bangabhaban.

Terming Bangladesh a land of peace and progress, President Hamid said the relentless efforts of the people are behind this achievement.

He sought all-out cooperation of the countrymen on the occasions of celebrating 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in 2021. The President greeted the Christian community on their holy occasion wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in days to come.

Calling Jesus Christ an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the President said Jesus preached the sermons of peace as his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society full of love, services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.

President Hamid said the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very rational to establish peace, harmony and unity and urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh dreamt by Bangabandhu. The President and First Lady Rashida Khanam hosted the reception at Bangabhaban where a candle-lit Christmas tree was set up.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah, Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Dean of Diplomatic Corp Archbishop George Kocheri, President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmol Rozario, ambassadors, representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders, professionals joined the reception. A group of singers performed Christmas carols at the reception.

Later, President Hamid cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and joined a photo session with them. -UNB



















President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday called upon the people irrespective of religion, caste and creed to remain alert so that no-one can create anarchy using religion or through misinterpretation.Hamid also urged parents and guardians to play more positive roles so that none can misguide the people, especially the youth."Religion teaches us [to] � stay far from what is wrong, injustice and darkness ... Remain alert so that none can create anarchy using religion and through its misinterpretation," he said while exchanging greetings with members of the Christian community on Christmas Day at Bangabhaban.Terming Bangladesh a land of peace and progress, President Hamid said the relentless efforts of the people are behind this achievement.He sought all-out cooperation of the countrymen on the occasions of celebrating 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in 2021. The President greeted the Christian community on their holy occasion wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in days to come.Calling Jesus Christ an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the President said Jesus preached the sermons of peace as his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society full of love, services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.President Hamid said the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very rational to establish peace, harmony and unity and urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh dreamt by Bangabandhu. The President and First Lady Rashida Khanam hosted the reception at Bangabhaban where a candle-lit Christmas tree was set up.State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah, Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Dean of Diplomatic Corp Archbishop George Kocheri, President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmol Rozario, ambassadors, representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders, professionals joined the reception. A group of singers performed Christmas carols at the reception.Later, President Hamid cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and joined a photo session with them. -UNB